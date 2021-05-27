Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Somalia to hold elections within 60 days

By Mustafa HAJI ABDINUR, -, STAFF
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODjfZ_0aDTCv0C00
President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed triggered Somalia's worst political violence in years by seeking to extend his mandate without elections /AFP

Somalia's government announced on Thursday that delayed elections would be held within 60 days, following months of deadlock over the vote that erupted into violence in the troubled country.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and state leaders had been unable to agree on the terms of a vote before his term lapsed in February, triggering an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

The political impasse exploded into violence in April when negotiations collapsed and the lower house of parliament extended the president's mandate by two years, sparking gun battles on the streets of Mogadishu.

Under pressure the president, better known as Farmajo, reversed the mandate extension and ordered his prime minister to reconvene with the leaders of Somalia's five states to chart a fresh roadmap toward elections.

"About the schedule of elections, the national consultative forum agreed that elections will be held within 60 days," said deputy information minister Abdirahman Yusuf at the conclusion of five days of negotiations in the capital.

The exact dates for parliamentary and presidential elections would be determined by the electoral board, he added.

"It is a historic day," said Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, whose office will take charge of overseeing the electoral process.

Farmajo thanked the various parties for compromising, declaring the outcome "a victory for Somali people everywhere".

Somalia's foreign partners -- including key backers who threatened sanctions if polls were not quickly held -- also welcomed the breakthrough.

"We now urge all stakeholders to move forward swiftly to organize inclusive and transparent elections without delay," read a statement issued by the UN signed by the US, Britain, EU and other western and regional powers.

Somalia's elections follow a complex indirect model whereby special delegates chosen by the country's myriad clan elders pick lawmakers, who in turn choose the president.

The United Nations has described a one-person, one-vote election as essential for Somalia's democratisation but the milestone has eluded the fragile country for half a century.

Successive presidents have promised a direct vote but political infighting, logistical problems and a violent insurgency by the Al-Shabaab militant group has prevented such an exercise.

- Distrust -

Farmajo and the states agreed in September on a path to elections, again abandoning universal franchise for the indirect model, but increasing the number of delegates to make the process more inclusive.

But distrust over key appointments to crucial election committees, fears of rigging, and concerns about securing the vote itself, scuttled the plan.

Months of UN-backed negotiations failed to get the timetable back on track, with the crisis culminating in parliament approving the mandate extensions despite opposition from the Senate and the states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9oNJ_0aDTCv0C00
Somalia /AFP

The crisis stoked fears of outright civil war as soldiers deserted their posts in the countryside to fight for their political allegiances in the capital.

At least three people died in the clashes, with government losing control of key parts of Mogadishu as roads were sandbagged and fighters with machine guns watched key junctions.

The fighting drove tens of thousands of people from their homes, as the international community called for a ceasefire and urged the warring sides to again come to the table.

Opposition forces withdrew in early May after Roble assured the political opposition that their concerns would be heard.

Somalia has not had an effective central government since the collapse of Siad Barre's military regime in 1991, which led to decades of civil war and lawlessness fuelled by clan conflicts.

The Horn of Africa country still faces a violent insurgency from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group, which controlled the capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by African Union troops.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#National Elections#Parliamentary Elections#Presidential Elections#Board Of Elections#The Electoral Board#Eu#The United Nations#Senate#Afp Somalia#Somali People#Government#Mogadishu#African Union Troops#Opposition Forces#Political Infighting#Polls#Political Violence#State Leaders#Africa Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
United Nations
Related
Politicsjurist.org

African Union suspends Mali’s membership following military coup

The African Union (AU) on Tuesday suspended Mali from the organization, following the military coup that occurred last week and threatened sanctions if the country fails to restore a civilian government. The military coup, led by Assimi Goïta, resulted in the ouster of president Bah Ndaw. Ndaw and Prime Minister...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Somalia's PM Commits to Free, Fair Polls After Impasse Over Elections Resolved

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said he was committed to free and fair polls after he signed an agreement on Thursday with leaders from the country's regions to hold indirect elections after delays triggered a crisis. Under the indirect election system, clan elders were meant to have...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Somalia’s Electoral Agreement

The United States welcomes the May 27 agreement between Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders to proceed with parliamentary and presidential elections on the basis of the September 17, 2020, framework. We commend Prime Minister Roble’s efforts and call on Somalia’s leaders to maintain the spirit of cooperation and compromise demonstrated during this week’s negotiations. We encourage them to move swiftly to implement the agreement, as concluding a peaceful, inclusive, and transparent electoral process as soon as possible is vital for Somalia to continue on its path to peace and prosperity. We look forward to continuing our support for that process.
Politicsktwb.com

Somalia’s political leaders sign agreement resolving impasse out elections

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional state presidents have signed an agreement resolving an impasse over holding elections, the state-run television station said on its Twitter account. Parliament was supposed to elect a new president on Feb. 8, but the process was delayed because the...
Politicsgobnewsonline.com

Somali leaders begin ”preliminary” talks to hold elections

Preliminary talks on Somali’s impending elections began Saturday as leaders of this Horn of African nation met in Mogadishu to discuss an election, that has faced postponement. Somali’s Prime Minister and leaders of the five semi-autonomous states, including mayor of Mogadishu have been discussing ways of easing tensions in the...
WorldLas Vegas Herald

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Athens [Greece], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Cypriots go to the polls on Sunday to elect 56 members of parliament for the next five years. In the 80-strong legislature, 56 seats are reserved for Greek Cypriots and 24 others for Turkish Cypriots. Since the 1974 Turkish invasion and the partition of the island, the seats of Turkish Cypriots remain vacant.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

SSOMA supports UN sanctions imposed on South Sudan

Jun. 3—JUBA — South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) has welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decision to renew arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze imposed on South Sudan till May 31, 2022. The Council, on May 28, also extended till July 1, 2022 the mandate of the UN...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Syria's election holds few surprises after years of war

Campaign posters for Bashar al-Assad line the streets of Damascus, alongside those for two obscure rivals, but no one really doubts that Wednesday's election will extend his presidency despite 10 years of war that has left Syria in ruins. Ruled by his family for five decades, Syria is now barely...
Africarusi.org

Somaliland: The Power of Democracy

Spotlighting an African rarity: a poor but democratic nation. A dirty white, bullet-pocked house, without electricity and running water, does not merit a second glance in the town of Burao high in the east of Somaliland. Yet this former colonial governor’s residence, shaded by a giant acacia, was the site of the Grand Conference of the Northern Peoples in Burao, held over six weeks, which concluded with the declaration of Somaliland’s independence from Somalia on 18 May 1991.
Politicsdeseret.com

International authorities strongly condemn Mali’s coup

Last week, the West African country of Mali had its second coup in nine months, the Deseret News reported. Col. Assimi Goita, the former vice president and leader of last August's coup, led the military in seizing power from interim civilian leaders. The move brought diplomatic uproar internationally, Al Jazeera reported.
AfricaInternational Business Times

African Union Suspends Mali After Second Coup In Nine Months

The African Union announced it was suspending Mali with immediate effect and threatened the impoverished country with sanctions, after a second military coup in nine months. The putsch has sparked deep concerns over stability in the volatile Sahel region and warnings of economic penalties from across the international community. The...
Presidential Electionnewspotng.com

No Third Term Agenda, Elections Will Hold – Buhari – Newspot

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday suggested his administration has no third term agenda and will do its best to ensure elections hold across the country despite increasing violence. The President made the comment after receiving the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and other electoral...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

ASEAN envoys meet Myanmar junta leader

Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held talks with Myanmar's junta Friday, with its top general reiterating he would only allow fresh elections once the coup-stricken country had returned to "normal." Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, accusing it of fraud during 2020 elections. More than 800 people have since been killed in a brutal military crackdown on dissent according to a local monitoring group, and fighting has flared up with several ethnic rebel groups. Erywan Pehin Yusof, Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs, and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi held discussions with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, the junta's information team said in a statement.
AdvocacyRegister Citizen

Rights group urges abolition of restrictive NGO law in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group urged Libya's transitional authorities on Friday to revoke or amend legislation that imposes sweeping restrictions on civil society. Human Rights Watch issued a statement condemning a 2019 decree that includes “burdensome registration requirements and stringent regulations on funding” of non-governmental organizations in the North African country, which is holding general elections in December.
AfricaUS News and World Report

World Bank Pauses Mali Payments After Coup as Leader Warns Against Sanctions

BAMAKO (Reuters) -The World Bank said on Friday it had temporarily paused payments to operations in Mali following a military coup, while the man expected to become the new prime minister warned sanctions would only complicate the country's crisis. The Bank's actions add to pressure on Mali's military leadership after...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban protest UN report of continuing ties to Al Qaeda

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 4 (ANI): Taliban on Friday refuted the UN Monitoring Team's report that the Taliban and Al-Qaeda remain closely aligned and show no indication of breaking ties and said it is compiled from "false information" provided by enemy circles and has exploited the position of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).