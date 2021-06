We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The good people at Eufy, a sub-brand of Anker, introduced a suite of new outdoor security cameras this week, all going on sale either later this month or shortly thereafter. If you’re looking for feature rich cameras, but don’t want to pay out the nose, you’ll be happy to learn that Eufy has been making solid products that we can attest to for some time. My wife has a Eufy vacuum that she loves, so that’s a good sign.