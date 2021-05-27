Cancel
Rosberg: “I was wrong about Sainz”

Cover picture for the articleNico Rosberg, 2016 Formula 1 world champion with Mercedes and now a television commentator, has publicly apologized for expressing doubts about Carlos Sainz when the Madrilenian signed for Ferrari. In his day, the German bet on Daniel Ricciardo , but seen what he has seen, he has clearly changed his mind. Following Sainz’s first podium with the Scuderia in Monaco, Rosberg he has admitted that “I was wrong to criticize Ferrari for signing Carlos Sainz because he believed that Daniel Ricciardo was a perfect fit.”

