After a driver fatally struck “School of Rock” drummer Kevin Clark, 32, on his bicycle last week at Logan and Western avenues in Logan Square, many local bike advocates noted that the complex intersection, located on a popular cycling route between the Northwest Side neighborhood, Lakeview, and Lincoln Park, is inherently dangerous. Back in 2008, a motorist struck and killed Tyler Fabeck, 22, on his bike at the same junction. Although the Active Transportation Alliance released recommendations for safety improvements to the the intersection in 2018, such as new bike lanes and crosswalks, the Chicago and Illinois transportation departments took no action.