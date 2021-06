MR ICE: Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our briefing this afternoon. It is our pleasure to have you with us. It is also our pleasure to have as your briefer today Acting Assistant Secretary Julie Chung from the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs. She will talk with you about Secretary Blinken’s upcoming travel to Costa Rica, which we announced officially just this morning. Acting Assistant Secretary Chung will start off with some brief remarks and then she’ll be happy to take your questions.