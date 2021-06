Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are among the newest titles streaming on Hulu in June 2021. The 2005 Christopher Nolan-directed Batman franchise reboot and its 2008 sequel, both starring Christian Bale as the Dark Knight detective, will remain on WarnerMedia's HBO Max after their limited-time availability on NBCUniversal's Peacock in late 2020. On HBO Max, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are part of the Batman Takeover collection in the DC hub that includes The Dark Knight Rises, the 2012 final chapter of Nolan's acclaimed trilogy; for Hulu subscribers, only Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will be available for streaming starting Tuesday, June 1.