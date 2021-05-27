Cryptocurrency : Iran Bans Crypto Mining: A Long Downtime Ahead For Miners
In an attempt to reduce energy consumption, the government of Iran has banned the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies until the nation's energy problem is resolved. On Wednesday, the country's President Hassan Rouhani declared that there have been energy-intensity blackouts in some Iranian cities. As a result, the government is taking steps to manage the existing power supply it has and decided to stop mining Bitcoin for now.