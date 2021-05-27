Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Jeep Gladiator 3.0 diesel V6 offroad test, much more than a pick-up

By Explica .co
explica.co
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeep launches its new large pick-up on the European market. Responds to the name of Jeep gladiator And, as you might be imagining, it takes its base from the beloved Jeep Wrangler. The American brand has already presented it to us and we have also been able to verify its abilities off the asphalt with some intense offroad tests.

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Engine#Jeep Wrangler#Off Road#Rear Camera#Brand Design#European#American#The Jeep Gladiator#Gearbox Zf#V6 Offroad#Equipment Jeep Gladiator#Offroad Front Camera#Jeep Gladiator Gallery#Off Road Wheels#Vehicle#Front Axle#Tire Grip#Zf 8 Speed#Adaptive Cruise Control#Plates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jeep
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford Testing a Jeep Gladiator Adds Fuel to Bronco Pickup Rumors

A Gladiator Mojave was spotted at an alleged Ford facility. Originally based on the Ranger, the new Bronco's platform isn't exactly the hardest for Ford to adapt back into a pickup. And by now, there's plenty of evidence to suggest Ford will do exactly that, with multiple reports indicating a launch no later than the model year 2025. In the same way the Bronco was supposed to buck the Jeep Wrangler off its high horse, its pickup derivative will seek triumph over the Gladiator, which is why Ford has reportedly been photographed benchmarking Jeep's truck.
CarsSpringfield News Sun

Jeep Gladiator Mojave shows off personality

In a world where so many vehicles blend in and conformity is rejoiced, it’s nice to have something that sticks out from the crowd once in a while. Enter my tester this week the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave. This small truck has several unique traits. First it’s a Jeep Wrangler that’s a truck. That alone makes it unique amongst the Jeepers where it is both enjoyed and reviled.
CarsFour Wheeler

Jeep Gladiator Colors

If there's one thing that Jeep has never feared, it's painting vehicles in wild and exciting colors. And these colors aren't just for concept vehicles, either. Colors such as Crush Orange, Cosmos Blue, Gecko, and Xtreme Purple are just a handfulof the most recent colors to come for a short time and then disappear into the ether.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Spotted Benchmarking Jeep Gladiator Pickup Near Detroit Facility

Back in the summer of 2019, Ford Authority reported that the 2021 Ford Bronco would eventually spawn a pickup truck variant of the SUV. A pickup version of the Ford Bronco pickup would obviously be a natural fit for a vehicle set to do battle with the Jeep Wrangler, which has its own pickup version in the Jeep Gladiator. The Bronco pickup is expected to launch for the 2023 or 2024 model year, which is likely why we spotted Ford benchmarking the Jeep Gladiator near a metro Detroit area facility for the second time.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Volkswagen Taos: You’ll Pay Up to $900 Extra for These Advanced Safety Features

Volkswagen is on the verge of introducing a brand-new vehicle to their line-up. It’s named the newcomer the Volkswagen Taos, which also happens to be the name of a giant automaton that’s found in Greek mythology. While the automaton the vehicle is named after might be a giant, the VW Taos isn’t; in fact, some people have even gotten into the habit of calling it a baby Volkswagen Tiguan.
Carsgmauthority.com

SVE Announces 2021 Yenko Supercharged Chevy Silverado Off-Road Pickup

New Jersey-based tuning company Speciality Vehicle Engineering has announced a new tuning program for the 2021 Chevy Silverado that will transform the truck into a supercharged off-road performance pickup that’s ready to go toe-to-toe with the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. SVE’s Yenko-branded Chevy Silverado Off-Road California Edition...
Carsdailymagazine.news

Dodge Charger Pickups Are Amazing

For quite some time, people have rightfully been saying the 6th generation Dodge Charger's nose reminds them of a Ram pickup, so someone decided to turn the car into just that. It makes sense in that and a few other ways, leaving us wondering why Mopar hasn't put something like this into production. Surely there are enough people who would like an American ute to haul around lighter stuff, without dealing with the size, fuel consumption, and handling dynamics of a truck.
Economyfordauthority.com

Land Rover CEO Welcomes Bronco To Burgeoning Off-Road SUV Segment

Since it was revealed last summer, the 2021 Ford Bronco has at least one competing automaker a bit worried, understandably. Stellantis’ Jeep brand is perhaps the most publically concerned as Ford prepares to launch the only real direct competitor the Wrangler has faced in recent years, even sending out a letter to dealers last year feebly (and laughably) attempting to prove that it’s a superior product to the forthcoming Ford Bronco.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Volvo XC60 Proves Its Luxury Status With Its Quiet Interior

Some people like the loud roar of a supercar purring down the highway. That’s not actually as fun when it’s in an SUV, however. The 2021 Volvo XC60 has a very quiet interior that’s rather soothing after a long day at work. In fact, it’s so quiet that it managed to impress U.S. News and made it onto a list of “The 11 Quietest SUVs in 2021.”
Buying Carsbalisevolkswagenri.com

Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T SEL Premium With Navigation

Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Volkswagen Passat 1.8T SEL Premium. Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6. Recent Arrival! Certified. Titan Black w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Discover Media AM/FM/CD/HD w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Traction control, Trunk Lid Lip Spoiler, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 5139 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 100+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* For CPO Vehicles purchased on or after January 5, 2021: MY17 and older vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY18 and MY19 vehicles are eligible for a 1 year, 12,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY2020+ vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty.Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6.
Carsmilwaukeesun.com

Mahindra Thar Modified With A V8 Engine - Goes Offroading

Mahindra Thar and off-roading go hand in hand. The compact off-roader has been built for hardcore trail bashing and there are very few who will deny its superior off-roading capabilities. The company late last year launched the new generation model of Thar which is so much better on roads and as good as, if not better, than its older iteration.