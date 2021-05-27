Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder reveals Man of Steel was going to be connected to Nolan’s Batman trilogy – Tomatazos

By Explica .co
explica.co
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperhero cinema continues to exercise surprising dominance in the entertainment industry. Zack Snyder became one of the most recognized filmmakers in the genre thanks to his work in the DC Extended Universe, however, his plans would have been very different according to new revelations. During his recent stint on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Heroic hollywood), Snyder reveals that Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and his movie, The Man of Steel – 55%, would have been connected thanks to a very important resource. The above would have resulted in a DC saga very different from the one we know.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Films#New Marvel Superhero#The Man Of Steel#Disney Plus The Batman#Dc Films#Superhero Movies#Superhero Cinema#Gotham City#Heroic Hollywood#Universe#Dc Fans#Trailer#Theaters#Filmmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Zack Snyder Wants to Do The Dark Knight Returns Movie as Its Own Thing

The Dark Knight Returns is another movie Zack Snyder wants to make for Warner Bros., and the filmmaker says that it's not outside the realm of possibility. Known for launching the DCEU with Man of Steel in 2013, Snyder also helmed the crossover movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Despite the success of the four-hour cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League in March, there are no plans for Snyder to make any more superhero movies for Warner Bros. at this time.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. STILL Tortured Him While He Finished The Snyder Cut

Thanks to WarnerMedia (the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO Max), Zack Snyder was able to finish his vision for Justice League and #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. We know it wasn't a particularly easy undertaking, and there have been hints that the filmmaker clashed with the studio over the movie's title. It's also been confirmed that they forced him to swap Green Lantern for Martian Manhunter.
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reveals That WB Rejected His Gay Romance 300 Sequel

Zack Snyder got the chance to complete his DCEU trilogy with the HBO Max release of Justice League earlier this year, but don’t expect him to be able to do the same with the 300 franchise. Snyder brought Frank Miller’s sword-and-sandals epic comic to the screen in 2007, with the Gerard Butler vehicle standing as one of the filmmaker’s most popular works. The 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, which Snyder only produced and co-wrote, wasn’t as successful, though.
MoviesPopculture

Zack Snyder Reveals Disappointing Update on Third '300' Movie

While Zack Snyder usually bounces around between superhero epics and zombie movies, he did direct 300, a stylized adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel about the Spartans. The film was a box office smash and, while the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, didn't live up to expectations, Snyder hoped Warner Bros. would still be interested in a third movie. Snyder told The Playlist that he wrote a script he called Blood and Ashes, but Warner Bros. passed on it.
Moviesrepublic-online.com

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Moviesgamesradar.com

Zack Snyder reveals the changes he would make to his Watchmen movie

A lot has changed since Zack Snyder committed the 'unfilmable' Watchmen onto celluloid back in 2009. For one thing, the director has pushed his movie's runtimes even further, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League running for four hours – and it’s something that has made him reconsider how he would adapt Watchmen if he made it in 2021.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Shows Off Incredible Army of the Dead Cake

This month will see the highly-anticipated release of Army of the Dead, the new zombie film from Zack Snyder. The movie has been met with fairly decent reviews from critics and currently stands at a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "a gory and glorious triumph." The first 15 minutes of the movie were released online this week, and fans are eager to check out the full film. In the meantime, Snyder has been sharing some fun content on social media. In fact, he took to Twitter today to show off a pretty epic Army of the Dead-themed cake.
MoviesBoston Herald

Zack Snyder’s all for a good time with lots of zombies

Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As director, producer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter and ‘story by’ originator of the $90 million “Army of the Dead,” he’s made the epic zombie movie to end all zombie movies. It lands on Netflix Friday following big-screen bookings in over 300 theaters. “The fun of the zombie...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Reportedly Still Hoping To Direct Man Of Steel 2

A recent poll named Superman as the worst multi-film superhero franchise ever based on the law of averages derived from Rotten Tomatoes scores, which can be almost entirety attributed to how much 1987’s disastrous The Quest for Peace sucks, so it’s hardly reflective of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s feature length adventures as a whole.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
Moviestheplaylist.net

Zack Snyder Wrote The “Final Chapter” Of ‘300’ During Lockdown But WB Passed On It

While Zack Snyder typically gets lumped into one of two boxes—superheroes or zombies—the truth is that maybe one of his most beloved, well-known hit films is actually the highly stylized war feature, “300.” Based on a Frank Miller comic book series, “300,” in retrospect, speaks to Snyder’s particular filmmaking style more than even “Dawn of the Dead” (which is often viewed as his “best” work). So, it would make sense that Warner Bros. would be interested in bringing the filmmaker back for another “300” tale. And that’s, apparently, what the studio was hoping to do, though it didn’t necessarily work out.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…