Zack Snyder reveals Man of Steel was going to be connected to Nolan’s Batman trilogy – Tomatazos
Superhero cinema continues to exercise surprising dominance in the entertainment industry. Zack Snyder became one of the most recognized filmmakers in the genre thanks to his work in the DC Extended Universe, however, his plans would have been very different according to new revelations. During his recent stint on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Heroic hollywood), Snyder reveals that Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy and his movie, The Man of Steel – 55%, would have been connected thanks to a very important resource. The above would have resulted in a DC saga very different from the one we know.www.explica.co