Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Disney was about to buy Warner five years ago – Tomatazos

By Explica .co
explica.co
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Walt Disney Company bought Fox in March 2019, it acquired a huge amount of assets that made it one of the largest entertainment companies in recent times. But maybe things would have been quite different had he bought Time Warner about five years ago. A recent New York Times report argues that Disney came very, very close to buying Warner just a few years ago. Can you imagine the events that would have taken place thanks to such an agreement? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walt Disney Company#Disney Movies#Time Warner Inc#Marvel Entertainment#Disney Plus#The New York Times#At T#Mcu#Mgm#Metro Goldwyn Mayer#Hollywood#Family Entertainment#Superheroes#Dceu Fans#Everything Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Economy
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Netflix
Related
StocksDeadline

Bob Iger Sells More Than $90 Million Worth Of Disney Shares

Walt Disney’s outgoing executive chairman Bob Iger sold company stock worth well over $90 million in early June. According to an SEC filing late last week, Iger unloaded just over 600,000 shares with most priced between $178.74 and $179.81. A company spokesperson said the sale “is part of the diversification...
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
TV & Videosnewsatw.com

Conjuring 3 is streaming on HBO Max (but Quiet Place 2 isn’t)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters Friday, and A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella ruled the box office over the Memorial Day weekend. But for those who want to stay home, only The Conjuring 3 is available to stream on HBO Max. Cruella streams elsewhere, and A Quiet Place Part II isn’t available to stream now at all.
Stocksjewishbusinessnews.com

Bob Iger Dumps $100 Million Disney Stock

Iger announced he was leaving Disney March. Dismey Chaiman Bob Iger has unloaded about half of the stock which he held in the company. According to an FEC filing, Mr. Iger has sold 550,570 shares of the Walt Disney Company‘s common stock. The filing also showed that Bob Iger specifically sold 537,304 shares at an average price of $179.2 per share, and 13,266 shares at an average of $179.76 each. The total value of the sale came to $98.7 million.
Businesspiratesandprincesses.net

The Disney-Warner Deal that Almost Happened in 2016.

Prepare yourself for a shocker of a news story, or at least at the time it would have been a shock, but with all the current mergers and acquisitions going on nobody is surprised to hear “Company A Buys Company B” in the headlines. But this was before all the big fuss that we see now with Hollywood eating itself in order to survive. This was a deal that almost happened in 2016 that would have changed the landscape of current Hollywood as we know it.
Businessepicstream.com

Disney Almost Bought Out Warner Bros. in 2016 in Stunning New Report

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's been a long-running joke that there would come a time that The Walt Disney Company would pretty much own everything in this world and while that claim is obviously far too exaggerated to actually believe, it's undeniable that Disney has been an unstoppable force in the world of entertainment for a number of decades now. Currently, the House of Mouse owns a slew of news and entertainment companies, including Hollywood's hottest properties like Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. Even film outfit 20th Century Fox succumbed to them in the huge 2019 merger and it's safe to assume that Disney isn't done taking over the industry.
BusinessRegister Citizen

Hyundai Ties New Car to Marvel Characters, 'SportsCenter' and 'Bachelorette' Hosts in Disney Ad Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

Hyundai didn’t go to the Super Bowl this year, but it’s still taking a trip to Disneyland. The large automaker has struck a broad advertising pact with The Walt Disney Company that will have characters from ABC’s “Black-ish,” announcers from ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and even characters from Marvel tout the benefits of the new Tucson compact SUV in on-screen appearances set to roll out over the next few months. On Monday evening, viewers of the premiere of “The Bachelorette” will see Tayshia Adams get into the new vehicle, along with Tucson appearances on “Black-ish” and “SportsCenter.”
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 9 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is set to serve up nine new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy this week, including the premiere of the latest hugely anticipated Marvel Studios series. The Mouse House’s streaming service is offering up a load of television content over the next few days, in fact, with only one film included in the haul that’s due on the platform this Friday, June 11th.
MoviesPopculture

Controversial Marvel Movie Just Added to Disney+

This weekend, Disney+ added one of the most controversial Marvel movies to its catalog -- X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The 2009 movie told a version of Logan's origin story based on the Marvel Comics, from the American Revolutionary War through his conscription into the "Weapon X" program. For all its faults, it is one of the most widely discussed movies in the Marvel pantheon.
BusinessPosted by
Cars 108

The Merged WarnerMedia and Discovery Are Now ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’

Take note: When WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merge to form a new media giant, the combined company will have a new name: Warner Bros. Discovery. In presenting the new name to the company, Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said (via a press release) that it “represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration.” The official logo that was unveiled today also includes the tagline “The stuff that dreams are made of,” a reference to the 1941 Warner Bros. film The Maltese Falcon. Given what that line refers to, and what that item turns out to be within the film, that is an... interesting choice.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Disney vs. Carnival Cruises

Although Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL) compete directly in the cruise business, both entertainment companies have seen dramatic revenue drops as COVID-19 restrictions shuttered part or all of their companies. At first glance, Disney's more diverse asset base left it better able to manage such a crisis. However, Carnival could conceivably serve investors better as it makes a comeback from losing nearly all of its revenue. Let's take a closer look to see how the leisure stocks compare.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Paramount Announces A Mountain Of Movies, Original Series And Live Sports Coming To The Service This Summer

Paramount+ today announced it will significantly expand its content offering this summer, starting with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi action film "Infinite" and introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week. From generation-defining films and award-winning classics to thrilling action-adventure movies and family friendly hits, the world-class movie library will be complemented by a summer slate of highly anticipated originals, plus an unrivaled sports package that includes hundreds of marquee soccer matches. The new summer slate will roll out over the next several weeks, joining Paramount+'s already extensive content portfolio that is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99/month starting today.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Bob Bakish

Pluto TV Ad Revenue to Exceed $1B in 2022, Says ViacomCBS CEO. ViacomCBS expects advertising VOD service Pluto TV to reach more than $1 billion in revenue in 2022, CEO Bob Bakish told an investor conference on Monday. Speaking during the virtual Evercore…. Paramount+ Sets Launch Plans for Australia, New...
TV & Videostechadvisor.com

The best streaming service: Netflix vs Amazon Prime & more

Once upon a time, Netflix ruled the roost when it came to streaming TV and movies, offering content both old and new for all kinds of genres. However, the last few years have brought some new rivals to the table. We’ve taken a look at eleven different streaming subscriptions across...
Entertainmentboxden.com

27 Years Ago This Classic Dropped....

Meh.... Never was a fan I mean I respect his contribution to the art, but he still just meh.. even tho he is directly behind Dre sound I'm sure. but that smooth sh*t I ain't feeling like that. Meh.... Never was a fan I mean I respect his contribution to...
MoviesNewsTimes

Warner Bros, Pathé Strike U.K. Distribution Deal

Warner Bros. Entertainment U.K. (WBEUK) is set to distribute Pathé’s films across the U.K. and Ireland. The companies have struck a deal that will come into effect on June 30. The first Pathé film to be distributed by WBEUK will be the Venice Film Festival-premiering “The Duke,” starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, which is released on Sept. 3. The film is directed by Roger Michell.
MoviesNBC San Diego

AMC's Aggressive Post-Pandemic Strategy Could Pay Off as Moviegoers Flock Back to Cinemas

Recent box-office receipts suggest that movie theaters are heading for a recovery and that AMC Entertainment's bold moves could lay the groundwork for its own renaissance. In the near term, box-office revenue will continue to be only a fraction of what it was prior to the pandemic, but long term, the company's plans to pick up empty theater locations could pay off.
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

HBO Max Still Finding Its Place In Sports Streaming

Streaming is the future of sports broadcasts, but it’s unclear what that means for HBO Max. The service, which launched a little over a year ago, added 2.7 million subscribers in Q1 2021 for a total of 44.2 million. But HBO Max isn’t ready to join the sports streaming wars...