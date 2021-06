It was an historic week for Rafael Nadal in Rome in several ways. Not only did he conquer the Italian capital for a record 10th time, he also tied Novak Djokovic’s record for most career Masters 1000 titles with 36. And his hard-fought 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory over the Serb in the final was his 22nd career win over a reigning No. 1, more than any man or woman in ATP or WTA rankings history.