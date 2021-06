The 30th Anniversary of Blizzard contours throughout the month of June with a new theme for their "From the Vault" event. The "From the Vault" event begin at the beginning of 2021 and will contour throughout the year, which will consist of thematic drops on the 2nd Thursday of each month. Last month Blizzard helped celebrate the 5th Anniversary of Overwatch which included an amazing Concept Art Print which fans can check out here. For June, the Blizzard Gear Store his being succumb to the darkness with World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade. The From the Vault Print will showcase the historic gateway between Azeroth and Outland, which is also a theme capturing in other collectibles in the shop.