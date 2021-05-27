Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Amelia Hamlin’s Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian is over her family's Scott Disick reunion pressure. The Kardashian-Jenner family's still pining for a Kourtney Kardashian-Scott Disick reunion. Like … a permanent one. A new teaser for June 3's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" shows Kourtney looking at old photos with Kris Jenner as they come across a cute throwback pic of Kourtney and Scott. After joking to Kourtney that she and her ex "look like you're at the prom," Kris gets real about how much she hopes Kourtney and Scott, who share three kids and are still friends, can "grow old" together. "Listen, there's nothing I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone, be happy and content and peaceful. And it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?" Kris explains (via the Daily Mail). "Wouldn't that be a dream," Kourtney says dryly. Her tone doesn't stop her mother, though. "And I think he fits well with all of us 'cause we've all been around each other for so long," Kris says. "I think at this stage from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him." Still sarcastic, Kourtney says, "He's a talker." The clip, filmed before Kourtney began dating Travis Barker, also includes a confessional where she elaborates on the pressure she feels to make things work with Scott. "My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together," she says. "It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks but sometimes I don't care to have it be such a conversation all the time, so I'll just kind of brush it off in a nice way." When she tells her mom there's always the problem of one if not both of them "being with someone else," Kris continues to encourage her daughter to consider Scott again, reminding her she's "not under pressure or [a] time thing." Kourtney, however, remains unmoved: "No, I'm good," she tells Kris. "KUWTK" comes to an end this year after 20 seasons on the air.