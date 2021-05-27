The adventure of a lifetime. Final trailer and poster for ‘Jungle Cruise’

The trip to Grandmother’s house takes some surreal and frightening turns. HOWL, written and directed by Michele Martin, will be released on all streaming platforms June 15. Martin also stars in the film, along with Kenny Johnson and Scott Hamm. The synopsis: “Dulcina [Martin], a young woman with a dark past, is confined to a sanitarium after trying to hurt herself. Against her doctors’ advice, Dulcina leaves to watch over her grandmother’s house, a remote cabin in the middle of a frightening forest. As she travels through the forest, her journey takes a twisted turn, and Dulcina loses her grasp as the lines between what is real and what is not are blurred. When a mysterious man shows up, the once timid and fearful Dulcina gains strength she’s never had before. Soon she embraces the animal that has lain dormant inside her and faces the choice of becoming a victim or wolf.”