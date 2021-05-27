On June 26 in Badía del Vallés, evening with the presence of Moussa Gholam

Britain's biggest men were under the greatest pressure but Frazer Clarke and Cheavon Clarke delivered. They joined Pat McCormack as Tokyo Olympians on Sunday in Paris. BRITAIN’S biggest men were under the greatest pressure on Sunday at the European Olympic qualification at the Le Grand Dôme in Villebon-sur-Yvette on the outskirts of Paris, France. Frazer Clarke and Cheavon Clarke, at super-heavyweight and 91kgs respectively, had to finish in the final four in their divisions to win a place at the Tokyo Games. It meant they had to win their quarter-final. There would be no second chance for either man.