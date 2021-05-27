Cancel
On June 26 in Badía del Vallés, evening with the presence of Moussa Gholam

Cover picture for the articleWe announce the next boxing evening that he performs Team Solé in what is already the host city of Catalan boxing, Badia del Vallès. Making a giant effort with the help of the sponsors and above all with the help of the Badia del Vallès Town Hall, this time the promoter Team Solé surprises us with an exclusively professional boxing evening with eight fights in which we will find common names such as the home boxer Francis Morales, the cruiserweight Aazddin Aajour, Y Eva Diez.

