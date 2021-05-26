newsbreak-logo
Western Spirit Foundation To Host Eureka Gold Rush Games

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Spirit Foundation To Host Eureka Gold Rush Games. Never before has there been a better time to recognize the importance of mining to Nevada families. Western Spirit Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on economic development in rural Nevada invites you to celebrate Nevada’s mining heritage at the Eureka Gold Rush Games™! This family friendly event being held June 26th – 27th is an 1800s style mining competition with events such as Single Jack, Double Jack, Hand Mucking, Jack Leg Drilling, and more! There will be vendors, food, fun, concerts and games for the whole family!

#Gold Rush#Mining Companies#Charity#Free Games#Rock Concerts#Night Games#Bringing The Boom#Nevada Mining Association#Nv Division Of Tourism#Nnrda#Nevada Gold Mines#Mcewen Mining#Blackbird Anthem#Grubstake Dinner Banquet#Eureka#Banquet Tickets#Nevada Families#Award#Raffles#Scholarships
