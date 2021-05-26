Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes Expansion Arrives on Xbox June 3

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S both support expanded storage for playing next-gen games, but doing so requires a proprietary storage card. Right now, that Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is on sale at Newegg, with the current deal giving you more than $30 off its regular price so you can install even more games. To take advantage of the discount, all you have to do is enter promo code EMCEWSU22 during checkout. You'll see $33 slashed off the price, dropping your total to $187 from $220. Last time this expansion card was on sale, it sold out fast, so this deal may not be available long.