The judge refuses to suspend Juana Rivas’ sentence and orders her to be put in prison

By Explica .co
explica.co
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuana Rivas, in August 2017, after being released, before the courts of Granada. (Photo: AFP Contributor via Getty Images) The Criminal Court 1 of Granada has agreed to the arrest and entry into prison of Juana Rivas, after the Supreme Court finally sentenced her to a sentence of two and a half years in prison for not having delivered her children to the father, the Italian Francesco Arcuri, in the summer of 2017. The Ideal newspaper of Granada has announced it.

www.explica.co
