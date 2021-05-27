The judge refuses to suspend Juana Rivas’ sentence and orders her to be put in prison

Bench of three members of the Supreme Court, led by the Supreme Court at the time, hoping that the relevant rules would be developed “quickly” India Dipak Misra rolled the ball in September 2018 for livestreaming of proceedings. However, it took three years for that to happen. Earlier this week, the Apex Court’s Electronic Committee released a draft model rule for livestreaming and recording court proceedings that pioneered “improving transparency, inclusiveness, and access to justice.” The Narendra Modi administration has solicited proposals for a draft model rule by June 30. Meanwhile, Judge DY Chandrachud of the Electronic Commission, a judge of the Supreme Court, wrote a letter calling on all Chief Justices of the High Court: Suggestions for draft model rules.