The judge refuses to suspend Juana Rivas’ sentence and orders her to be put in prison
Juana Rivas, in August 2017, after being released, before the courts of Granada. (Photo: AFP Contributor via Getty Images) The Criminal Court 1 of Granada has agreed to the arrest and entry into prison of Juana Rivas, after the Supreme Court finally sentenced her to a sentence of two and a half years in prison for not having delivered her children to the father, the Italian Francesco Arcuri, in the summer of 2017. The Ideal newspaper of Granada has announced it.www.explica.co