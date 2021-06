This interview with Marcos Senna is from the Euro 2020 preview issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe now and never miss an issue!. I must mention my first Champions League season at Villarreal in 2005/06, and the Euro 2008 title with Spain. Those were incredible moments. Reaching the Champions League semi-finals with an underdog like Villarreal was something special, then the European glory with Spain was even better. We played a perfect tournament and the victory was deserved – I doubt anyone would disagree.