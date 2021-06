Today we answer some often-asked questions about IT Managed services and solutions providers. The importance of technology in business nowadays cannot be overstated. This article from Business 2 Community offers an excellent rationale, and despite being over 5 years old, is still spot-on. As IT experts ourselves, we know the value of leveraging tech to innovate. Innovation is central to success, as are focus and collaboration. With our own managed cloud services, you will get all three.