Maria Camila Osorio Serrano wins the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

By Explica .co
explica.co
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe romanian player Monica Niculescu, number 175 of the WTA, withdrew during the qualifying round of Roland-Garros when the score reflected 6-3 and 4-3, so the match concluded with the triumph for the Colombian tennis player Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, number 98 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

