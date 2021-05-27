From Soviet monumentalism to mosques, take a peek inside the first architectural guide on Chechnya and the North Caucasus
Gianluca Pardelli has spent much of his career travelling the former Soviet Union as a photographer, expert, and tour operator. His latest project, currently gathering funds on Kickstarter, is the first ever English-language architectural guide to Chechnya and the North Caucasus. Featuring photographs by Arseniy Kotov and Ilyas Hajji among others, it is set to be published by DOM Publishers. Help fund it here.www.calvertjournal.com