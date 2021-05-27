Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

From Soviet monumentalism to mosques, take a peek inside the first architectural guide on Chechnya and the North Caucasus

calvertjournal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGianluca Pardelli has spent much of his career travelling the former Soviet Union as a photographer, expert, and tour operator. His latest project, currently gathering funds on Kickstarter, is the first ever English-language architectural guide to Chechnya and the North Caucasus. Featuring photographs by Arseniy Kotov and Ilyas Hajji among others, it is set to be published by DOM Publishers. Help fund it here.

www.calvertjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosques#Soviet Union#Historic Buildings#Dom Publishers#Ingushetia#Kabardino Balkaria#Muslim#Kabardia#Chechen#The State Philarmonics#The People S Artist Of#Central Mosque#Stalin#Fsb#Soviet Monumentalism#North Caucasus#Soviet People#Moscow#Soviet Era Buildings#Southern Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Russia
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Russia complains to UEFA over Ukraine kit with Crimea on -minister

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia has complained to European governing body UEFA over Ukraine’s unveiling of a new national team shirt emblazoned with a map of Ukraine that includes Crimea, Russia’s sports minister said on Wednesday. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow considers the peninsula part of...
Politicsrock947.com

Russia is building its first full stealth naval ship: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is building its first naval ship that will be fully equipped with stealth technology to make it hard to detect, the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday. The hull of the Mercury naval corvette dubbed project 20386 has already been built and the vessel is...
Middle Eastglobalriskinsights.com

Syria’s Decade of War and Russia’s Encouragement of the Ongoing Conflict

As of March 2021, Syria has now been embroiled in civil war for ten years, as both the Syrian interim government and various other rebel factions continue to fight back against Bashar al-Assad and the human rights abuses that have occurred under his presidency. Yet, after an entire decade of war, there still does not appear to be any clear indication of peace in sight. This raises the question as to what has caused the conflict in Syria to last so long, and which state actors or nations might be responsible.
WorldAtlas Obscura

Ljubljana Mosque

The Muslim Cultural Centre of Ljubljana, completed in 2020, is home to one of the most beautifully designed modern mosques in Europe. The modern design and a thin, sharp minaret makes you think you entered a rocket launch facility. Located in a semi-industrial area of the Slovenian capital, the mosque,...
EuropeUS News and World Report

Russian Opposition Activist Charged, Could Face Six Years in Jail: Ally

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia charged opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov on Tuesday with taking part in an "undesirable" organisation, an offence which an ally said was punishable by up to six years in jail. Pivovarov was director of Open Russia, a pro-democracy group that is linked to exiled former oil tycoon...
Soccersrnnews.com

Ukraine’s new soccer kit sparks outrage in Russia ahead of Euro

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Ukrainian football association has caused outrage in Russia by unveiling a new national team shirt emblazoned with a map of Ukraine that includes Crimea, in a move Russian officials called a provocation. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow considers the peninsula part of Russia but...
EuropeStrategy Page

Russia: Frustrating Foreign Wars

Russia admits that about a third of its population is living in poverty. Many Russians, and foreign economists, believe the real rate is nearly 70 percent. Russian living standards have suffered continuous disasters since 2013 when the price of the major export (oil and has) fell by more than half and has not recovered. In 2014 Russia declared it was at war with NATO and Ukraine. That resulted in economic sanctions that have gotten worse since then. When the current Russian government took power in 2000 it became very popular by keeping a key campaign promise; to reduce the poverty rate. The poverty rate fell from 29 percent of the population in 2000 to just under 12 percent in 2012. Then came economic disasters, some of them self-inflicted. By 2018 the poverty rate was 14 percent and 33 percent in 2019. In 2020 there was a local and international economic recession caused by covid19. That’s why the government's claim that the poverty rate is still a third of the population in 2021 was met with disbelief and derision. Many Russians compared that claim to something not heard since the days of the Soviet Union where official lies were the norm and denying them was a criminal offense.
UEFAindialife.us

Ukraine Euro 2020 shirt with Crimea map angers Russia

Moscow, June 8: Ukraine have revealed a new shirt for Euro 2020 that features a map of the country, including the Crimea, sparking anger in Russia. The kit, styled in the national team's traditional yellow and blue, features a white outline surrounding the badge that depicts the country's borders. The...
Aerospace & Defensenavyrecognition.com

Yantar Shipyard began mooring trials of Yevgeny Gorigledjan Project 02670 oceanographic research vessel

According to information published by the Russian press agency TASS on June 7, 2021, the Russian Yantar Shipyard began mooring trials of the Yevgeny Gorigledjan Project 02670 oceanographic research vessel for the Russian Navy, enterprise spokesman Sergey Mikhailov said. Russian Navy oceanographic research vessel "Yevgeny Gorigledjan" Project 02670. (Picture source...
Militaryalaturkaonline.com

Armenian soldier caught by Azerbaijan at border sent home

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – An Armenian soldier who was caught by the Azerbaijani army over a border violation was returned to his country, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday. Artur Kartanyan, who was detained Monday in the Lachin region, was sent back to Armenia since it was understood that he did...