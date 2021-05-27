Thick 18kt gold snake-chain necklace

For some, jewelry is like second skin — delicate layered necklaces, lightweight stacking rings, and strategically curated earrings that are rarely taken off and can be worn with everything from a work uniform to an evening out. For others, jewelry is an opportunity to make a bold statement — anything is fair game. If you tend to fall into the second camp, consider the cord necklace your ticket to splashy style for the coming summer months. This jewelry trend entails two key attributes: a cord (or rope) necklace and a pendant of some variety. It's a look that's been around for ages but despite its ubiquity, always manages to elicit a where'd you get that? Its aesthetic feels artisanal, vintage, but also relevant and of the time; it's a necklace worth your investment, basically.