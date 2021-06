On Saturday morning, authorities reported a two-vehicle crash on Bigelow Drive and Race Track Road. As per reports, the incident took place at about 10:25 a.m. at the corner of Bigelow Drive and Race Track Road that involved two vehicles. As of now, authorities did not confirm any injuries as a result of the accident. Officials asked the drivers to use caution in the area or adopt alternate routes. The cause that led to the crash is unknown at this time and officers did not provide any further details regarding the incident.