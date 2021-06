Eva Longoria showed off her glam side as she perfected the art of a golden hour selfie this week. Taking to Instagram this morning to show off her chic look, the “Desperate Housewives” alumna posed by the water in an elegant twist on a classic tube dress. The throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 200s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design. Longoria’s piece in particular comes with an upgraded off-the-shoulder bodice complete with a layered ruffled flair.