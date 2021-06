Temperatures were warm today but not hot. The same will be true tomorrow. In fact tomorrow will be similar to today. It will be mostly cloudy with a few breaks in the clouds from time to time. Temperatures will hit the upper 70s and a few isolated showers and storms will be possible — especially from about 2pm to 7pm. So keep the umbrella with you if you’re out and about but there’s a good chance you won’t even touch it.