Google and Samsung consortium over the Wear OS came as a pleasant surprise at this year’s Google I/O. Of course, beyond the two mentioned tech giants, there would be others that would want to leverage the quality and efficiency of the upgraded Wear OS by Google. To that accord, we learn that OPPO is going to be one of the first few adaptors of the new OS in its new watch when it becomes available. The watch is also rumored to be powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 (Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line processor for wearables).