"And be not conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God." Romans 12:2. I remember, on a farm I once lived: Every morning after breakfast, the father and son would sit on the porch and the father would discuss and decide what work would be done that day. The father would give instructions. The son would follow the father's decision. As long as the son followed the directions of the father, things would go well. Oh, how peaceful life was as long as the son listened and carried out the father's will.