The Osprey

everythingelko.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Lois Ports for Bristlecone Audubon Chapter with Photos by Roger Ports. The osprey is a very distinctive fish-hawk, formerly classified with other hawks but now placed in a separate family of its own. The osprey differs in several respects from other raptors. Its toes are of equal length, its foot bones are marked with a net like pattern, and its talons are rounded, rather than grooved. The osprey and owls are the only raptors whose outer toe is reversible, allowing them to grasp their prey with two toes in front and two behind. They also have barbed pads on the soles of their feet which helps them grip slippery fish. When flying with prey, an Osprey lines up its catch head first for less wind resistance. An osprey weighs between 2 to 4.6 pounds and has a 50 to 71 inch wingspan (similar in size to hawks such as the red-tailed hawk).

