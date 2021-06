Toluca will host Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura Quarterfinals from Estadio Nemesio Díez on Wednesday night. Toluca advanced to the quarterfinals via a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw with Leon and will enter this match as huge underdogs. Meanwhile, Cruz is coming into this match at the top of the table with 13 wins in 17 matches and will be looking to keep that momentum going tonight.