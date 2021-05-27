Remembering transcendent Ken Hubbs

It was a pretty good weekend for a pair of “old guys” who achieved milestones that for the most part could not be imagined for very different reasons:. Ken Frank took over as head coach of the Toms River South baseball program in 1978 replacing his mentor and close friend Al Fantuzzi who left to become the head coach at Ocean County College. It only took a couple of years for Frank to mold the Indians into a championship caliber program and remarkably with few exceptions it’s been that way ever since. In 2012 he won his 755th game to move atop New Jersey’s all-time wins list and on Saturday the now-retired educator became the first, only and probably last to win 900 games. Frank reached that milestone when his young squad, playing in front of several hundred who were there to witness history, came through with a resounding 12-2, five-inning win over Point Beach.