What a summer of soccer it will be at CBS Sports on Paramount+. Building off of acquiring the English television rights for the UEFA Champions League and NWSL, CBS Sports will be your home for soccer this summer with a variety of competitions, including matches for the United States men's national team. Summer coverage kicked off with the U.S. Men's National Team winning Concacaf Nations League, but there's plenty more to come as we await one of the world's biggest leagues arrives at CBS Sports with Italy's Serie A beginning in August.