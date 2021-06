How does a lap in Gran Turismo compare to one in real life?

Sony has announced in a Q&A with Herman Hulst on the PlayStation Blog that Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS4, as well as releasing on PS5 in 2022. Within the long article, Herman is asked about supporting the PS4 generation of gamers and he goes on to say that “Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that. And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them.”