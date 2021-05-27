Cancel
It is possible to get covid-19 after getting vaccinated, this says the CDC

Cover picture for the articleWhich country has vaccinated the most in Latin America? 1:03. (CNN Spanish) – It is a scientific fact, it is possible to contract covid-19 after receiving two doses of the vaccine against the disease. The CDC recently released a report that clarifies the cases of infection after receiving the antigen...

KidsBBC

Covid-19: Should all children get a vaccine?

Vaccinating children is routine and widely accepted - measles, mumps, polio, diphtheria, rotavirus, multiple strains of meningitis, whooping cough… the list goes on. All this starts from just a few weeks old. So, what about Covid-19? Some countries are cracking on - the US has already immunised around 600,000 children,...
Kidskfgo.com

U.S. CDC director urges teens to get vaccinated after hospitalizations rise

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director urged teenagers to get vaccinated, as new data from the agency’s researchers showed one in three teenagers who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 early this year needed ICU admission. “I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Report heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination, CDC tells clinicians

Clinicians should report all cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination to the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the agency said May 28. The CDC is investigating an increase in cases since April of myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) and pericarditis (heart lining inflammation) among people who received Moderna or Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have involved male adolescents and young adults 16 and older.
ScienceJackson Free Press

CDC Investigating Possible Link Between Vaccines, ‘Exceedingly Rare’ Myocarditis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating whether an uptick in heart inflammation across the United States might be related to COVID-19 vaccinations, after reviewing data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, or VAERS. The CDC initiated the investigation specifically to look at mRNA vaccine-related myocarditis and pericarditis. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

How long will your COVID-19 vaccination last?

If you are fully vaccinated, you may be excited about gathering with family and friends this summer. You might even be planning a winter vacation. But there are still nagging questions about how long protection from the coronavirus vaccines will last. For instance, will it wear off gradually or suddenly? Will you need a booster shot?
PharmaceuticalsMic

COVID-19 vaccines might not work for some people. Here's who is at risk

As more of us get jabbed and businesses reopen in response to relaxed CDC guidelines, Hot Vax Summer feels so close we can taste it. But one demographic remains cautious, even if they’ve been fully vaccinated: immunocompromised people, or about 3 to 4% of the U.S. population, according to the Washington Post. The newspaper reported that the COVID-19 vaccines may not work in some immunocompromised people — all the more reason to get vaxxed and stay masked if you haven’t. It’s not just about keeping yourself safe, but those around you, as well, especially the millions for whom the shot might not offer protection.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
WorldMacdaily News

Taiwan says working hard to get vaccines, COVID-19 infections fall

Taiwan is working hard to get the almost 20 million COVID-19 vaccines it has ordered as soon as possible even in the face of global shortages, amid domestic pressure to speed up supplies even as infections fall, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday. Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard for Reuters:
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut has seen 18 cases of heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination. But doctors say teens and young adults should still get the shot

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating after a small number of people, mostly adolescents and young adults, reported heart inflammation following their COVID-19 vaccinations. And while Connecticut officials say there have been reports of such cases in the state, medical experts are emphasizing that the cases are extremely rare and should not stand in the way of ...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Former CDC director says he got death threats from scientists after expressing support for Covid ‘lab leak’ theory

Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says he received death threats after he publicly said he believed the coronavirus “escaped” from a lab in Wuhan, China. “Certainly a lab-based origin is one possibility,” Dr Walensky told CNBC in May.“I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Mr Redfield told Vanity Fair in a story published on Thursday. “I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science.”Mr Redfield told CNN in March that he believed the virus “most likely” originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where scientists were studying...