Telemundo is a staple, and Adamari Lopez is a national treasure. The television host is someone who has worked her way into the hearts of her fans, and she’s not slowing down. She’s adored by her fans, and they want to see her happy and on top of her game, which is why the news that she and her daughter’s father, Toni Costa, have decided to end their decade-long relationship and go their separate ways. Fans are shocked, horrified, and just hoping she is all right. They’re also hoping to learn a little more about the host.