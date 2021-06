It's another bumper, jam-packed edition of the Empire Podcast this week, with three incredible guests all popping in for a virtual podchat. With Loki about to debut on Disney+, we were delighted to welcome that show's director, and long-time listener to the pod, Kate Herron, who tells Chris Hewitt and Helen O'Hara as much about the show as she can without Marvel security guards having a word. Then Chris has a natter with the wonderful Jodie Turner-Smith about her role as Anne Boleyn in the three-part Channel 5 drama that aired this week (still available on catch up, folks!). And last but not least Chris chats with Cillian Murphy, star of A Quiet Place Part II, about not sending emails to John Krasinski.