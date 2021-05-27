Video: Man charged with assault on an EMT after large brawl at Ohio water park

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting an EMT during a large fight at an Ohio water park that was captured on video. Kalahari EMS providers responded to the scene at the Kalahari resort water park where multiple people were involved in a brawl, during which a woman was thrown to the ground, causing her to become unconscious and bleed from her head, according to WKYC. As an EMT approached the scene, he was reportedly confronted by Zackary Colzin, 24, who authorities say began to punch the EMT.