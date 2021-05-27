Cancel
Ohio State

Video: Man charged with assault on an EMT after large brawl at Ohio water park

ems1.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY, Ohio — A man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting an EMT during a large fight at an Ohio water park that was captured on video. Kalahari EMS providers responded to the scene at the Kalahari resort water park where multiple people were involved in a brawl, during which a woman was thrown to the ground, causing her to become unconscious and bleed from her head, according to WKYC. As an EMT approached the scene, he was reportedly confronted by Zackary Colzin, 24, who authorities say began to punch the EMT.

www.ems1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio StateWSLS

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StatePosted by
700WLW

Authorities Seize $7.16 Million Worth Of Fake AirPods In Ohio

Law enforcement agents seized 36,000 counterfeit AirPods in Ohio. They're valued at about $7.16 million. It happened with three separate shipments, each containing about 12,000 fake AirPods. The Kentucky-bound cases were shipped from China, and an import specialist confirmed that the items violated trademark and copyright codes, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Vaccines ready for teens

SANDUSKY — Amid more signs that the COVID-19 pandemic is receding in Ohio as more people are vaccinated, local health officials are reaching out to vaccinate younger people. The Erie County Health Department sent a memo this week to local school administrators offering to set up clinics at school sites for students 12 years old and older. The students will be given Pfizer shots three weeks apart, so two separate dates need to be reserved, the memo said.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Erie County is not offering free beer for vaccination shots

Incentives to persuade people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations have been in the news lately, but Erie County’s health commissioner, Pete Schade, says free beer isn’t on the table. Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday people who are vaccinated in Ohio will be entered into a drawing to win $1 million....
Vermilion, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Authorities search for man accused of leading police on chase through Vermilion Township

VERMILION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of fleeing the scene following a police pursuit. According to officials, James Earl Thompson, 39, is wanted in connection to a Sunday afternoon motor vehicle pursuit initiated by the Vermilion Police Department that ended near the intersection of U.S 6 and Risden Road in Vermilion Township.
Vermilion, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Vermilion police search for suspect who escaped after car chase

VERMILION, Ohio — The Erie County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect who managed to flee on foot Sunday after a vehicle pursuit. Vermilion police began chasing the vehicle driven by James Earl Thompson, 39, on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. It’s unclear how the chase started.
Erie County, OHcleveland19.com

Possible second suspect in Kalahari shooting

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a possible suspect involved in the Kalahari shooting that took place earlier this month. Evan McKinney III, of Toledo, was arrested on May 5 after allegedly firing shots outside the resort. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said McKinney...
Huron, OHSandusky Register

Diving deep into Huron's new dispensary

HURON — Proprietors of Huron's first medical marijuana dispensary — and Erie County's second, with the other located in Sandusky — opened up about their operations just days before debuting. In an exclusive interview with the Register, two high-ranking employees representing Firelands Scientific Dispensary — marketing manager Meaghan Earley and...
Erie County, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Erie County issues overdose spike alert

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Erie County Health Department today issued an overdose spike alert after 4 overdoses happened over the weekend. The health department says all 4 incidents were successfully reversed using Naloxone and warns that fentanyl is suspected to be in substances such as cocaine, meth and heroin.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Law enforcement memorial is Saturday

SANDUSKY — Members of the public are invited to attend an annual memorial service for local law enforcement officers. As a part of National Police Week, the Fraternal Order of Police Lake Erie Lodge #17 will host the Erie County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Erie County Courthouse.
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Outbreak recedes at Ohio Veterans Home

PERKINS TWP. — The latest COVID-19 wave at the Sandusky-area Ohio Veterans Home appears to be receding, and the vaccination of most of the residents apparently made the outbreak less serious than previous outbreaks. The situation has become stable, thanks to a lot of work from many people, said Pete...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Trash trial gets new date

SANDUSKY — Attorneys for Erie and Huron counties will return to court next month to argue the amount of money to be paid out in a trash lawsuit. Both sides will return to trial, via Zoom, on June 14 with a possible second trial date on June 16, according to an Erie County common pleas court filing.