Bitcoin price sliding further this past week is making investors jittery. But a whale account that has woken up after nine years could offer a valuable lesson in cryptocurrency investment. The account that held 900 Bitcoins when it went dormant in 2012 is now active. It’s impossible to ascertain what made the owner of the account come out of hibernation, or if the account has been hacked and accessed by someone else. But for those worried about potential losses in the short term, especially since the recent market crash, this shows why holding on to your investment in the long term could reap unfathomable gains.