World

Canadian banks top profit estimates as lower provisions outweigh FX hit

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Three of Canada’s top lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)...

wkzo.com
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Td Bank#National Bank Of Canada#Profit Estimates#Profit Growth#Earnings Estimates#Operating Profit#Earnings Growth#Fx#Reuters#Rbc#Toronto Dominion Bank#Td#Cibc#Credit Suisse#Refinitiv Ibes#Canadian Dollar#Banks#Royal Bank Shares#Net Earnings
Canada
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$47.00

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.90.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Given Underperform Rating at CIBC

JE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Underperform

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-Stocks hit fresh highs, FX steady with eye on inflation

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 7 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets extended gains on Monday, with Budapest's index hitting a record high and Prague climbing to a fresh 10-year peak, while most currencies edged higher ahead of key inflation data due later in the week. Equities in the region have jumped to multi-year highs this year on hopes of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Stocks in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw were each up more than 14% since the start of the year. Budapest's stocks added 0.13% on Monday. The index rose to a historic high early last week and has kept firming since then. Prague added 0.15%, while Warsaw was 0.64% higher. Bucharest slid 0.5%, but was up nearly 17% so far in 2021. Currencies in central Europe were steady, hovering around recent highs scaled on the back of rate-hike expectations that were fuelled by higher-than-expected inflation as economies reopen from lockdowns. Central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic have both flagged the chance of higher rates as early as this month after more than a year of loose policy to cushion the fallout from the pandemic. Markets are awaiting fresh inflation data due later in the week. Hungary will report its May inflation numbers on Wednesday, while the Czech Republic is scheduled to release its data on Thursday. The Czech crown gained 0.17% and was trading at 25.390 per euro, stuck in its recent range. Data on Monday showed that Czech industrial output soared 55.1% year-on-year in April and grew 1.9% month-on-month as a recovery stayed on track. The Hungarian forint was little changed, trading at 345.55 per euro, close to its near 10-month high of 345.00 hit last Thursday. "This week, the ECB's rate meeting and U.S. inflation data could bring bigger moves in the euro-forint rate," a trader in Budapest said. The zloty edged higher as investors were looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday and Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference on Friday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1058 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.18

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$40.18 and last traded at C$39.94, with a volume of 88848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.10. Several equities analysts recently commented on...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,775 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as attention turns to BoC rate decision

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2065 to 1.2106. * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2% * Canadian 10-year yield rises 1.4 basis points to 1.470% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision later in the week, with the currency trading in a narrow range. The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday. It could dial back some of the optimism it showed at the last policy announcement in April in response to lengthy domestic lockdowns and a weaker-than-expected rebound in the U.S. labor market, Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. "A more cautious tone from the BoC" is likely, Reitzes said. In April, the central bank signaled it could start raising its key interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022 and tapered its bond purchases. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, eased after touching its highest level since October 2018 at $70 a barrel, pressured by the prospect of higher Iranian exports. U.S. crude prices fell 0.2% to $69.50, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2091 to the greenback, or 82.71 U.S. cents. The currency, which last Tuesday touched its strongest level in six years at 1.2007, traded in a range of 1.2065 to 1.2106. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest level since November 2019, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 1, net long positions had increased to 48,772 contracts from 44,811 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 1.4 basis points at 1.470%. On Friday, it touched its lowest since May 26 at 1.456%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning. The FTSE 100 ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks, including Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group , and HSBC Holdings...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.36.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CIBC Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$188.00

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$189.44.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Desjardins

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.40.
Marketsgrainews.ca

Canadian Financial Close: Loonie rises, TSX closes at record-high

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar rebounded on Friday despite unflattering employment numbers released today from Statistics Canada. The loonie was at US$0.8275 or US$1=C$1.2084 on Friday, up from Thursday’s close at US$0.8262 or US$1=C$1.2103. Meanwhile, the United States Dollar Index dropped 0.40 points to 90.11. Statistics Canada reported 68,000 lost jobs in the month of May, more than triple economists’ predictions. On the same day, according to the United States Labor Department, non-farm payrolls increased by 559,000 in May stateside, but the amount was lower than predicted.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Online and Mobile Banking Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Credit Agricole, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase

Latest released the research study on Global Online and Mobile Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online and Mobile Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online and Mobile Banking. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are The American Express Company (United States),Bank of America Corporation (United States),BNP Paribas S.A. (France),Citigroup Inc. (United States),JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States),Credit Agricole Group (France),HSBC Holdings plc (United Kingdom),Wells Fargo & Company (United States),Navy Federal Credit Union (United States).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Slack Swings to Profit as Paid Accounts Top Estimates

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report posted better-than-expected results after the bell Thursday as the workplace communications company swung to a profit in the latest quarter. Slack posted earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $273 million. The company had been expected to break even on sales...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar recoups weekly loss as investors shrug off jobs decline

(Adds details on activity, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canada's economy sheds 68,000 jobs in May * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.2% higher * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and investors weighed U.S. and Canadian employment data, with the currency recovering from its weakest intraday level in more than one week. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2075 to the greenback, or 82.82 U.S. cents, having recovered from its weakest level since May 27 at 1.2133 earlier in the session. It was nearly unchanged for the week. Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, a bigger decline than expected, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed. "Below the surface, the number is a little bit better than it looks and overall the Canadian dollar isn't going to be flustered by a lockdown-induced soft number," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. Canada's currency has been on a tear this year, bolstered by higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. The central bank is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Analysts have raised their forecasts on the loonie as a proposed infrastructure spending package in the United States bolsters prospects for the global economy, a Reuters poll showed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.2% higher at $69.62 a barrel as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose less than was expected, tempering expectations the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner, rather than later. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 6 basis points to 1.460%, its lowest since May 26. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar drops by most in 6 weeks as greenback rallies

(Adds strategist quotes, details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since last Friday at 1.2120 * Oil touches its highest since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel * Canadian bond yields rise across much of a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a six-day low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as U.S. economic data reinforced signs that the world's largest economy was on track to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The loonie , which has been on a tear this year because of higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance, was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2106 to the greenback, or 82.60 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since April 20. It touched its weakest intraday level since last Friday at 1.2120. "Today has been all about the (U.S.) dollar," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "With little economic releases outside of the U.S., the loonie has been entangled in the broad dollar move." The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as data showed U.S. private-sector employment rising more than expected in May. A strong rebound in the U.S. economy threatens to derail the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time. The U.S. and Canadian employment reports for May are due on Friday. Economists expect the data to show Canadian employment falling by 20,000 after a plunge of 207,000 in April. Some provinces went into lockdown in April to curb a harsh third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the Bank of Canada is seen tapering its asset purchase program again next quarter amid expectations for a robust economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, touched its highest level since October 2018 at $69.40 a barrel before settling 2 cents lower at $68.81 a barrel. Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 2.2 basis points at 1.517%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)
San Jose, CAWashington Post

Zoom Tops Sales, Profit Estimates on Large Customer Additions

Zoom Video Communications Inc. gave a sales forecast for the current quarter that topped analysts’ estimates, signaling the company’s ability to retain and add large customers even as intense demand created by the pandemic eases. Revenue in the period ending in July will be as much as $990 million, the...