Wisconsin State

COVID-19 deaths surpass 7,000 in Wisconsin

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 deaths has now surpassed 7,000 in Wisconsin. Good news…data that shows the number of cases declining and more people are being vaccinated. The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported five new deaths and 330 new cases of COVID-19, which has now...

