BTS- Butter

By Explica .co
explica.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTVNews presents “Butter” the new hit from BTS, a song that you can’t miss just for MúsicaNews. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMweEpGlu_U. The entry BTS- Butter was first published in Music News – The best music, the best news.

www.explica.co
Musicbuzzfeednews.com

We Spoke With BTS About “Butter” And Making Songs That Stick

On April 26, a corner of the internet exploded. A countdown had appeared on BTS’s YouTube channel, and the group’s fans — ARMY — immediately entered panic mode. Over the next hour, ARMY watched in their hundreds of thousands as an animated yellow cube melted into the shape of a heart. At the end of the hour, the title of BTS’s next single was finally revealed, and in the weeks that followed, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook unveiled numerous concept clips, stylized photos, and tantalizing teasers for fans to devour.
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS' 'BUTTER' is Their Love Confession to ARMYs

BTS makes the world sweet with their soft confession of love like "BUTTER." On May 21, BTS shared the music video of their new digital single "BUTTER" to their fans all over the world, and began full-fledged activities.
MusicElle

BTS’s New Single ‘Butter’ Is a Melt-In-Your-Mouth Showcase of Charisma

If there were ever any doubts that K-pop sensation BTS would be first in line as song-of-the-summer contenders, consider those doubts duly squashed and smoothed over. With their new single “Butter,” the band’s second song sung entirely in English, the boys make conjuring joy look easy—so long as you’ve got enough drip.
MusicNME

BTS’ ‘Butter’ breaks record for biggest Spotify song debut ever

BTS have broken the record for the biggest song debut in Spotify history with their new single ‘Butter’. The track received over 11 million global Spotify plays on Friday (May 21), breaking the streaming service’s opening day record formerly held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’ (10.977 million on May 10, 2019).
Musicseoulbeats.com

BTS's "Butter" is Pure Infectious Retro Aesthetic

BTS have returned with their second full English-language single “Butter”. After 2020 marked another record-filled year for the group — they released two incredibly successful albums and topped charts around the globe, including the coveted Billboard Hot 100 with “Dynamite” — fans were greatly anticipating what the group has next in store. In addition to their huge international following, all-kills and Daesang sweep solidified the popularity and support that the group enjoys in their home country as well. For a group that has already accomplished so much, it seems there is no going higher. BTS, however, always manage to surpass themselves and their previous success.
Musicallkpop.com

BTS teases a "Hotter" remix version of "Butter"

The guys from BTS won't stop surprising fans, this time, the surprise is a remix of "Butter"!. The song was released just 6 days ago, but "Butter" now has a whole new remix! A "Hotter" version with all-new teaser photos that you can view below. Looking fresh and good, right?...
Musicmakeuseof.com

BTS Breaks YouTube Viewing Record With "Butter"

BTS have done it again. Last year, the South Korean boy band smashed YouTube records with their hit song Dynamite. Now, their new song Butter has claimed the record for the most YouTube views within 24 hours, gaining over 113 million views in that time. BTS' Butter Sets Multiple YouTube...
Musicallkpop.com

Many ARMYs are loving the fair line distribution in BTS's 'Butter'

Line distribution is often a topic of contention among fans, but BTS's line distribution for the group's latest digital single "Butter" has satisfied many ARMYs with its fairness. On May 22nd, a post on a popular online community gained attention for pointing out this fact. As shown in the graph...
Musicthechestnutpost.com

BTS performs ‘Butter’ l GMA

SEE THE FULL ‘BUTTER’ PERFORMANCE HERE: https://gma.abc/3uuasly. The group performs its record-breaking new single for the "GMA" Summer Concert Series. #BTS #BTSArmy #BTSonGMA #BTS_Butter #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: BTS Rock ‘The Late Show’ with ‘Butter’ Live

BTS blew YouTube and Spotify streaming records out of the water last week with the premiere of their latest English single, ‘Butter‘ (as we reported here). Attention to the song only increased after the Korean septet took to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to unveil the tune’s first televised live performance – and the momentum didn’t stop there.
Theater & Danceshowbizjunkies.com

‘Butter’ Music Video: BTS Release Their New Summer Single

Global superstars BTS are back with a brand-new summer single, “Butter.” The seven-member group released their second all-English single at midnight ET time Friday morning (May 21) and already it’s breaking records. The music video garnered over 74+ million views in just 13 hours in release. And 16 hours in it had racked up 86+ million views.
MusicSoompi

Watch: BTS Gets “Hotter” In Fun MV For “Butter” Remix

The music video has been released for the “Hotter Remix” of BTS’s “Butter”!. Get ready for a brand-new remix of BTS’s “Butter“!. On May 28 at midnight KST, BTS announced their plans to release a “Hotter Remix” of their latest single “Butter.”. The group also shared a new set of...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS drop smooth 'Butter' dance practice video

BTS have dropped their dance practice video for "Butter". In the dance practice video, BTS go over the smooth choreography for their latest all-English single. "Butter" is an energetic track meant to captivate listeners this summer with its captivating intro base-line and refreshing synth sounds, and it was written in part by BTS member RM.
Musicallkpop.com

[SINGLE & MV REVIEW] BTS - 'Butter'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]. BTS has finally returned with their newest and most long-awaited single, "Butter." This smooth dance-pop track is infused with 80's synths and sky-high vocal lilts- perfect for the summer season that's around the corner. Though we were graced with a billboard smash with "Dynamite," "Butter" has well-exceeded expectations and proven that the group has no problem transcending their prior sounds and concepts. "Butter" is as smooth as the title suggests with an infectious pre-chorus that delights. Though I wasn't sure if the group would be able to perfectly pull off a second English release following the massive success of "Dynamite," BTS once again proves they are an absolute powerhouse to be reckoned with.
Musicuncrazed.com

BTS Sets World Records With Single ‘Butter’

K-pop sensations BTS have set five new world records with their new single ‘Butter’, according to an announcement made by the Guinness World Records. BTS broke its own records, previously held by their song ‘Dynamite‘. The records for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube and...
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' Churns Out Two Impressive New YouTube Records

The premiere of the video for BTS' "Butter" has shattered a number of records at YouTube in its first weekend. According to data provided by YouTube, the "Butter" video set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views, which, of course, breaks the band's own previous record of 101.1 million views for their first English-language hit, "Dynamite."
Musickpopstarz.com

BTS' 'Butter' Officially Breaks Five Guinness World Records

"Butter" is smoothly breaking records left and right!. Keep on reading to know more. BTS's "Butter" Officially Breaks Five Guinness World Records. On May 25 local time, the Guinness World Records announced that BTS had officially set five new world records, broken by their recently released digital single, "Butter." According...
Musicmusictimes.com

BTS's 'Butter' Garnered 5 Guinness Awards In Its Premiere

BTS's new single 'Butter' continued to grab records since its release date on May 21, Friday this year. This week, its fame has broken records that made it earn five Guinness awards. Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video On Youtube. Since its premiere on Youtube up to this...
MusicGreenwichTime

Hear BTS' Two New 'Butter' Remixes

BTS’ latest single “Butter” is coming in a variety of remix flavors. The septet have dropped two new versions, “Butter (Sweeter Remix)” and “Butter (Cooler Remix).” Their new takes on the track follow the release of “Butter (Hotter Remix)” from last week. Their “Sweeter” rendition leans more R&B, while the...