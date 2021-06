Alabama catcher Sam Praytor has been selected as Third Team All-American catcher by Collegiate Baseball News. Last month, Praytor was also selected to All-SEC First Team. Praytor is the first, first-time selection for Alabama since 2012 and the first All-American selection this season. Earlier this year, Praytor was also named SEC Player of the Week after an impressive performance against Samford and Auburn where he batted .429 over four games along with three homers. This was the first time a Bama player earned SEC Player of the Week recognition since 2019.