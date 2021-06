Sixth seed Alexander Zverev rallied from two sets down to beat qualifier Oscar Otte 3-6 3-6 6-2 6-2 6-0 in his opening round of the French Open on Sunday. The 24-year-old seemed to be heading for an early exit like Austrian Dominic Thiem, who beat him in the 2020 U.S. Open final, when he lost the first two sets on the Suzanne Lenglen Court but he found a different gear to turn around the contest.