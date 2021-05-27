Poll: Mainers represented by Rep. Golden rate climate provisions of infrastructure plan highly

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) endorsed a bill that looks at the impact of climate-related risks on federal pensions. The Restructuring Environmentally Sound Pensions in Order to Negate Disaster (RESPOND) Act would establish a Federal Advisory Panel on Climate Change within the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board to study the financial risks posed by climate change to federal employee retirement benefits. If the board finds that federal pensions would be better protected by divesting from the fossil fuel industry, the board would be required to establish a plan.