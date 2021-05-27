Cancel
Poll: Mainers represented by Rep. Golden rate climate provisions of infrastructure plan highly

 14 days ago

AUGUSTA — A new poll released Thursday revealed support for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal across the political spectrum in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. The district, represented by Rep. Jared Golden, includes all of the northern part of the state, comprising nearly 80 percent of the state’s total land mass. The survey, sponsored by Environment Maine, Earthjustice and Environment America, provides district-specific data on how voters view the American Jobs Plan (AJP).

