Amazon makes ‘purchase of the year’ after obtaining MGM
In order to acquire some of the most recognized franchises in cinema, Amazon acquired MGM Holdings for $ 8.45 million. The world of entertainment is evolving, more and more alliances are narrowing the range of competition and fewer brands are located in the dispute for power. In the middle of that race between titans, Amazon made official a business that had been discussed for days. The company bought MGM, a study that has produced several of the most iconic titles in cinema.www.explica.co