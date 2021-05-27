Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

We voted against tall buildings

By Juli Spiller, Redlands
redlandscommunitynews.com
 9 days ago

I want to voice my strong feelings against what the City Council (not Paul Foster, of course, he rightly voted against an exemption for the State Street developer) has done by approving an exemption to allow 3, 4, 5 or 6 stories in the mall area. It is insane to...

www.redlandscommunitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Tall Buildings#Housing Units#Street Parking#City Lights#The City Council#Downtown#Redlands Boulevard#State Street#Legal Votes#Water Restrictions#Alabama Street#Red Lights#Developers#Safety#Drought#Unsatisfied Citizens#Mr Foster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

Amherst planners vote down building moratorium

AMHERST — Muncipal planners are advising the Town Council against a six-month pause on issuing permits for multi-unit residential buildings in and near downtown, worrying such a moratorium would harm the economy and be insufficient to revise rules for such development. “It’s basically a moratorium on the downtown recovery of...
EducationCaledonian Record-News

Committee Votes Against Carroll Withdrawal

WHITEFIELD — The Carroll Withdrawal Committee completed its mission early. Committee members on Thursday voted 4-1 to recommend against Carroll’s proposed exit from the White Mountains Regional School District. Bob Loiacono, of Whitefield, brought the matter to a vote well ahead of the committee’s Oct. 26 deadline. He felt they...
Politicshrchamber.org

Broadway Votes To Buy Building For Multiuse Theater

For the last few years, Broadway has been looking to purchase a historic building that previously served as part of the first Broadway High School. On Tuesday, the wait came to an end. Broadway Town Council unanimously approved purchasing the property, located at 131 S. Main St., with the idea...
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Thompson school board to vote on removing 8 modular buildings

The Thompson School District plans to demolish or sell a total of eight modular buildings outside four schools this summer or next, reducing maintenance and utility costs. The district has used modular buildings “as a stopgap measure” when enrollment exceeds capacity, and currently has 32 across all their school sites, Kristen Battige, facilities director, said at a recent school board meeting. A recent look at the use and condition led Battige to recommend removing eight.
Gilbert, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Gilbert vote for Heritage District building delayed

A vote on a proposed new building in Gilbert’s Heritage District has been delayed. The Gilbert Town Council was slated to vote on the rezoning and development of an infill parcel at 226 North Gilbert Road. That council could have come as early as May 18. But the item has been removed from the council’s agenda and will be considered at a future date.
Electionslicpost.com

Council Candidates Spar in Campaign Poster War

A campaign poster battle has erupted in the crowded District 26 City Council race just weeks before Election Day. The saga began after a volunteer for Amit Bagga allegedly put up a campaign poster on top of rival candidate Julie Won’s poster. This allegedly has happened on two separate occasions, according to photos uploaded to Twitter.
Real Estateukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Bristol office to homes conversion takes step forward

Plans to transform part of a Bristol office building into residential units have taken a major step forward.The prior approval application for New Bond House, on the junction of St Paul Street and Bond Street, was lodged by Rengen Ltd. The office block was constructed in the 1980s but is thought to have been originally used as a printers and later a clothing factory before being redeveloped.Under the plans, the first, second and third floor of the building will be transformed to provide 50 apartments.The application initially proposed 66 dwellings, but the figure has been revised down.The homes will be served by 23 car parking spaces and 67 cycle spaces within the basement.Prior approval for the scheme has been granted by Bristol City Council. A report from planners said “change of use is acceptable in terms of transport and highways, contamination, flood risk, noise and natural light”.
Washington, DCroofingcontractor.com

If They Fund It – Can We Build It?

As this column is being written, lawmakers continue hashing out a massive infrastructure bill in Washington, D.C. When it finally passes — which it likely will if it has not already — it will launch a plethora of construction projects improving roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, airports, and other public properties.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

IN CLOSED SESSION: Let’s talk about parking

Let’s talk about parking. In Belmont Shore, talking about parking is a multi-generational affair. In the Before Times, when business was booming and people went freely about, living their lives, the lack of parking was demonstrated daily. Some might say the Shore was the victim of its own success. The...
Politicseppingforestguardian.co.uk

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING ACT 1990

PLANNING (LISTED BUILDINGS AND CONSERVATION. Planning (Listed Buildings and Conversation Areas) Town and Country Planning (Development Plans and Consultation) Directions 1992. The following applications have been received by Harlow District Council. These applications and others received can be inspected at Harlow Council Planning Services, Civic Centre, The Water Gardens, Harlow, Essex, CM20 1WG on Monday - Friday, 9am - 4:45pm. If you are unable to view the plans during these times, please telephone Planning Services on (01279) 446856 where a suitable appointment can be made with the relevant case officer.
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Ledbury Town Council to consider report into war memorial damage

CONCERNS over the condition of Ledbury's war memorial have led to councillors calling for an investigation. We previously reported how, despite a costly restoration, the memorial was in a state of disrepair, with green algae and cracks in the foundation. As a result, Ledbury Town Council has decided to meet...
Politicseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Essex County Council leader Kevin Bentley says no libraries will shut

The new leader of Essex County Council says there will be no library closures – a stark U-turn after years of turmoil and one of the council’s most controversial plans. But Save Our Libraries Essex (SOLE) – the main campaign group against library closures – said while the decision is positive, believes that the threat of many libraries morphing into community hubs manned by volunteers remains.
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Seeking to steer stimulus: Council wants more say on American Rescue Plan

Hawaii County has received its first installment of a $39 million federal stimulus package and County Council members are brimming with ideas on how to spend it. Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz set the stage Tuesday, during a Planning Committee discussion on community development districts. Her vision, she said, is to get the CDP plans in place so the county can start investing in community infrastructure and economic development.
Augusta, MEBangor Daily News

Panel votes against fines for pharmaceutical price gouging

AUGUSTA, Maine — A legislative committee has voted against a bill to impose fines on generic drug manufacturers engaged in price gouging, amid concerns about protracted litigation. Democrats on the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee were divided over the “excessive pricing” bill, despite assurances from Maine’s attorney general...
Portland, ORPamplin Media Group

Our opinion: It's time for Portland to address most dangerous homeless camps

The Portland City Council took a small but significant step to address a portion of these homeless problems. Portlanders once showed great pride in their city's beauty and livability. Today, residents feel embarrassed by the physical state of Portland — the trash, graffiti, ubiquitous homeless camps and vandalism-scarred buildings. The...