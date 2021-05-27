Cancel
Vincent Guimont-Hebert

Cover picture for the articleSustainability Manager at Transurban (usa) Inc. (Alexandria, VA) Vincent Guimont-Hebert will expand Transurban’s commitment to social and environmental issues in North America, in support of the company’s purpose – to strengthen communities through transport. He will ensure sustainability investments are infused in current and upcoming projects, and will work to advance climate change programs, the transition to a net-zero future and measures that ensure infrastructure and operational resilience under potential future conditions.

Nevada Statesharewise.com

Granite's Nevada Region Earns AGC Pinnacle Award in Contractor's Excellence & Environmental Sustainability for Construction of Derby Dam Fish Screen

The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) awarded Granite Construction Company's Nevada Region (Granite) the 2020 Projects in Northern Nevada Achieving Construction Leadership Excellence (PINNACLE) Award in Contractor's Excellence – Public Sector Over $10 Million category for the Derby Dam Fish Screen project. The award honors Granite as an industry-leading contractor in Northern Nevada, recognizing the project's construction leadership and excellence in innovation. The Derby Dam fish screen, which supports fish movement along the Truckee River and provides access to important upstream habitat for threatened Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, also received the AGC PINNACLE Award for Sustainability & Sensitivity to Environment.
Agriculturenationalhogfarmer.com

Norbrook North America expands swine portfolio

Norbrook North America has expanded its portfolio of swine products available to help pork producers and veterinarians enhance the well-being of their animals and improve their operations. Recently, the company added Cefenil RTU to its growing portfolio of generic products for use in swine. Cefenil RTU joins a growing list...
Agriculturefarms.com

Celebrate Pride in agriculture

A woman from Ontario is elevating the voices of members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in agriculture. Julia Romagnoli grew up in a small town in the Niagara region of Ontario. She participated in 4-H, worked on dairy farms and was involved with her family’s fruit farm in Beamsville. Her father was an auctioneer, so she became comfortable working around farming equipment at auctions.
Edgartown, MAedgartown-ma.us

Webinar: "Sustainability, Resilience, and Climate Change"

"What’s all this I Hear about Sustainability, Resilience, and Climate Change? Initiatives at the State-Level, National APA, and in the Divisions" Webinar Description: APA National is preparing to launch a specialized Certificate Maintenance (CM) credit, which will focus initially on sustainability and resilience. The Sustainable Communities and the Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy divisions have been working to explore local needs related to sustainability and develop guidance and materials that will be made available through KnowledgeBase. APA has recently released several related guide documents as well. Although some information about APA initiatives has been made available at the chapter and local-planner levels, we believe more outreach and information would be beneficial.
Businessdbusiness.com

Cynthia Hutchison, VP of Automation Alley, Awarded World Economic Forum Fellowship

Automation Alley, a World Economic Forum Advanced Manufacturing Hub (AMHUB) for North America has awarded their vice president, Cynthia Hutchison, a 12-month fellowship affiliated with the World Economic Forum. Throughout her fellowship, she will be shaping Michigan’s own AMHUB to serve as an influence and model for other various locations while also developing various expansion strategies to create more centers around the world.
Agriculturecbdri.com

Santa Fe Farms adds chief strategy officer

Kimberly Kovacs is joining Santa Fe Farms, charged with driving acquisitions, global expansion and investment opportunities. Santa Fe Farms has a new executive directing its strategy. The Santa Fe, N.M.-based producer, manufacturer and distributor of hemp and hemp-based products for industrial use, has named Kimberly Kovacs its chief strategy officer, charging her with driving acquisitions, global expansion and investment opportunities.
Chinaarchitectmagazine.com

WXY Architecture + Urban Design Expands Its Leadership

The following is a press release from the global firm WXY Architecture + Urban Design announcing Colin Montoute, AIA, as its new director of architecture. The firm has also named Christopher Rice as its director of planning and David Vega-Barachowitz as its director of urban design. The globally recognized multidisciplinary...
northwestmoinfo.com

GRM Networks Announces Grant Opportunities For Improving Rural America

GRM Networks has announced an offer of grant opportunities to local organizations through a partnership with the Foundation of Rural Service. The Foundation of Rural Service if the philanthropic arm of The Rural Broadband Association. The partnership will offer grants to local organizations in efforts to enhance the quality of...
WildlifeHakai Magazine

Ancient Gardens Persist in British Columbia’s Forests

Imagine traveling back hundreds of years and finding your way up a salmon-spawning river in British Columbia to a small village. You walk into the trees and find yourself in a patch of forest dramatically different from the conifer growth around it. Small fruit and nut trees form the canopy, and there are clusters of berry bushes and cleared paths. The forest floor hosts tended herbs used for food and medicine. One child carefully peels moss from the bark of a pruned crab apple tree; another clears the ground next to a salmonberry bush.
Louisiana Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Canada's Canfor invests $160 million to build first Louisiana lumber mill

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. - Canadian lumber giant Canfor has announced its entrance into the state of Louisiana with a new $160 million sawmill. The mill would create 130 direct jobs with an average salary of $59,921, plus benefits. The Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also would result in 386 new indirect jobs, for a total of 516 new jobs for the region.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

WALTER P MOORE EXPANDS WEST COAST LEADERSHIP

International engineering firm Walter P Moore is leveraging tenured expertise within the firm’s Structural Engineering team further expanding their reach in the West Coast market. Rafael Sabelli, PE, SE, accepted the role of Managing Director in the firm’s San Francisco office, continuing his role as Director of Seismic Design. He is an award-winning industry leader in the development of seismic design solutions. Additionally, Sabelli is active in developing seismic design standards for steel systems and is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction Committee on Specifications, serving as vice-chair of the Technical Committee on Seismic Provisions. He is a Past President of the Structural Engineers Association of California (SEAOC). Sabelli is supported by Tanjeet Juneja, PE, SE, LEED AP, a Senior Associate and Senior Project Manager with a focus on science, tech and research facilities, laboratories, education, healthcare, civic, and community spaces. Juneja specializes in seismic design and analysis of structures and has experience with a wide variety of construction materials and structural technologies. “We are excited to recognize Rafael as the leader of our Structural team in San Francisco. Rafael’s leadership in seismic design contributes significantly to our firm and the broader structural engineering community. His role as seismic designer and engineer of record of the award-winning SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the Air Traffic Control Tower at San Francisco International Airport exemplify his technical expertise” said Blair Hanuschak, PE, SE, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. As Managing Director in the Los Angeles office, Jeff Nixon, PE, consistently delivers high-profile projects across various market sectors including sports, aviation, commercial, entertainment, hospitality, convention centers, and education. Partnering with Sabelli as well is Ryan Anderson, SE, DBIA who is leading the San Diego office, he continues to leverage Walter P Moore’s expertise on the West Coast and internationally. Nixon, Anderson, and Sabelli are supported by Lori Lee, AIA, Managing Director for Los Angeles’ Enclosure Team, and Armen Megerdoomian, Managing Director of the Western Region Parking Services Group. Lee focuses on aviation, hospitality, sports, government, and civic projects and has been instrumental in projects such as the Allegiant Stadium, as well as the American Airlines APM Core and Midfield Satellite Concourse at Los Angeles Airport. Megerdoomian’s team offers parking master planning, feasibility studies, and full A/E design services for standalone parking structures. “Jeff Nixon’s leadership of our LA office has continued to expand our footprint as a firm. He is leading a team that is known for innovative solutions and extremely reliable delivery on every project. He and his team set a very high bar in the marketplace for engagement with our architectural and institutional clients,” said Mark Larsen, PE, SE Managing Principal and Director of Operations of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. Walter P Moore’s Structural, Parking, and Enclosure teams provide comprehensive engineering services to support the design, construction, and improvement of building structures, working with the world’s leading architects, developers, owners, and builders to deliver structures that have been recognized as among the world’s best. About Walter P Moore Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and five international locations.
Industrydallassun.com

AmmPower Corp. Appoints Former Canadian Representative of International Maritime Organization, Pierre Marin to Advisory Board

Pierre Marin will be key in introducing AmmPower Green Ammonia technologies to the Global Shipping Industry. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower'), announces the appointment of Mr. Pierre Marin to its advisory board, effective immediately. Mr. Marin worked for the...
Smirs Interior News

Students collaborate with Port Authority to preserve North Coast marine life

As British Columbia’s marine sector and blue economy grows, so does the demand for a workforce trained in environmental management, monitoring, and ecosystem restoration. Students in Coast Mountain College’s Applied Coastal Ecology (ACE) program are learning foundational knowledge and taking part in real-world, community-based projects in Prince Rupert, to gain the necessary experience that will help meet that need.
Jersey City, NJblooloop.com

Centre Pompidou unveils museum expansion in New Jersey

The Centre Pompidou × Jersey City project was announced by Jersey City Mayor Steven M Fulop and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “As the largest modern and contemporary art collection in Europe, the Centre Pompidou is the perfect partner to carry out our vision and solidify Journal Square as a regional anchor for the arts,” said Fulop.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

Vincent Real Estate Announces Lake Jonathan Flats Sells for $30 Million

Completed in 2019, Project Had Quick Turnaround of Sale Despite Pandemic Slowdown. Vincent Real Estate, a subsidiary of Eden Prairie-based Vincent Companies, has announced alongside its project partners the sale of Lake Jonathan Flats for $30 million, an average of $256,400 per unit. Located in Chaska, MN, the 117-unit, three-story market-rate apartment building was completed in 2019 after 18 months of construction. The quick sale – even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic - reflects the robust demand for residential properties in the Minneapolis suburbs. To date, VRE and its partners have developed and owns over 4,000 units in the area.