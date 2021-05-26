newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSUNDAY, JUNE 27TH, 2021, 8am UNTIL 4pm, the Lamoille Country Fair will enlighten the community of Lamoille Nevada and bring sights and sounds of excitement for all family members after a year of restrictions. It will be a day the whole family can come out and enjoy the sunshine, food, shopping and children’s activities. The Lamoille Women have added more in town parking for the convenience of our Fair Goers. One Block from the Grove turn LEFT after O’Carroll’s and before the Post Office onto Country Lane. Follow the flags and signs, for Free Parking or a donation, if you wish, to the Spring Creek High School Athletics Teams. From this Parking enjoy a very short walk with no road traffic up Dear Lane to the top of the Fair. There is the Scout previous to the Grove on Primrose Lane to the right for a fee of $5. No vehicle traffic will be allowed on Clubhouse Lane where our food vendors will be; the Clubhouse Grounds and Grove and will be completely full of Vendors.

