Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Anhelina Kalinina moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

By Explica .co
explica.co
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnhelina Kalinina, Ukrainian, number 139 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-4 and 6-1 in an hour and eighteen minutes to Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romanian tennis player, number 152 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Phase#Open Air#Double Points#Wta#Ukrainian#Forecasts#Service Points#Romanian Tennis Player#French Open Indiv#Eighteen Minutes#Clay#Paris#Adina#Jaqueline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Tenniswtatennis.com

Osaka ousts Tig in Roland Garros opener

No.2 seed Naomi Osaka got her 2021 Roland Garros campaign off to a strong start with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Patricia Maria Tig in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday. The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is seeking her first second-week showing at the clay-court major,...
Tennisatptour.com

Nadal Statue Revealed At Roland Garros

Roland Garros revealed a statue of 13-time champion Rafael Nadal on Thursday before the start of the season’s second Grand Slam championship. Nadal was there for the unveiling with French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton, Tournament Director Guy Forget and Jordi Diez Fernandez, the statue’s sculptor. The piece of art is located next to the general public entrance and the Jardin des Mousquetaires.
TennisJanesville Gazette

WTA Belgrade Results

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Monday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic (4), Serbia, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Geneva, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

GENEVA (AP) — Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday. Federer is set to face the 75th-ranked Andujar on Tuesday evening in Geneva where persistent rain has fallen for several days and is forecast through the weekend.
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP Schedule

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Antalya Open, HO (Alex de Minaur) Jan. 4-13 2021 — Delray Beach Open, HO (Hubert Hurkacz) Jan. 31-7 2021 — Murray River Open, HO (Jannik Sinner) Jan. 30-Feb. 7 — Great Ocean Road Open, HO (Daniel Evans) Feb. 6-14 2021 — New York Open, HO. Feb....
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Carla Suarez Navarro will play the Roland Garros 2021!

The Spanish player Carla Suarez Navarro will be able to reach her goal after defeating Hodgkin's lymphoma: to come back to the court. She will do it at the Roland Garros 2021, on her favorite surface and with the knowledge that she has already won despite everything and everyone. Suarez...
Tennisatptour.com

Roig: Nadal Needs To Improve This Ahead Of Roland Garros

There are not many coaches who can read the game quite like Francisco Roig. The former player makes up one half of Rafael Nadal’s coaching team alongside Carlos Moya, and has worked with the former World No. 1 since 2005. ATPTour.com discusses with Roig the Spaniard’s form going into Roland...
Tennissportschatplace.com

Geneva Open: Roger Federer vs. Pablo Andujar 5/18/21 Tennis Prediction

Pablo Andujar vs. Roger Federer - 2021 Geneva Open Second Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Roger Federer (1) meets Pablo Andujar in the second round of the 2021 Geneva Open on Tuesday, May 18th 2021. Will Pablo...
Tennisatptour.com

Djokovic: 'I Am Ready' For Roland Garros Challenge

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is hoping to use the confidence he gained by lifting the Belgrade Open title on Saturday at Roland Garros, where he lifted the 2016 trophy. “It definitely gives me a great feeling and boost of confidence for flying into Paris,” said Djokovic, who beat qualifier Alex Molcan in the Belgrade final. “I am thrilled with the way I have been playing this week, very satisfied with the way I have been feeling on the court and striking the ball.
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Lyon Open Day 3 Predictions Including Gael Monfils vs Lloyd Harris

With the French Open now just a week away, every player in the draw at the ATP Lyon Open will surely be determined to make their mark. Day three features eight matches on the schedule and, as always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti. But who will book their place in the second round?
Tennisatptour.com

Tsitsipas Overcomes Chardy Challenge In Roland Garros Opener

On an opening day full of surprises and marathons, it was business as usual for fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas as he took down Jeremy Chardy in straight sets to reach the second round at Roland Garros. Fifth seed Tsitsipas, who reached the semi-finals here last year, has been in red-hot...
Tennisnewsnetnebraska.org

Roland Garros, Program and Results Today: Funini on the pitch

– Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatik are the title holders and the main favorites for the iteration, while Novak Djokovic and Ashley Barty are rivals on the throne. Old black Roger Federer and Serena Williams try to roar past. To drive Rafa and Nole also the recent experience at Internazionale in Rome and as usual, in addition to the quirky Medvedev, alternatives can be found in the usual Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev and Berrettini. This year, however, there is a small group waiting to explode definitively and be awarded in fabulous form: Scoreboard allows, watch out for Rudd, Senor or Karatsev. Among the women, Barty and Switk are the best players like Sabalenka, Kvitova, Pliskova or Svitolina. Osaka, Kenin and Andreescu arrived at a rather bad time. Maria Scary or Corey Goff potential surprises. However, the weirdness this year is in the men’s draw: The Big Three are all on the same side, at the top. So the dream did not end: Djokovic and Nadal could meet only in the semifinals.
Tenniswtatennis.com

Roland Garros 2021: Breaking down the projected seeds

The second Slam of the season is set to begin on Sunday, May 30 at Roland Garros. Who's hot? Who's not? And who benefitted from the unfortunate withdrawal of World No.3 Simona Halep?. Here are the 32 projected seeds for the 2021 French Open. The main draw will be conducted...
Tennisausopen.com

Woodbridge: Nadal favourite but faces threats at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal already owns 13 titles and 100 singles match wins at Roland Garros. Just a week out from his 35th birthday, he is a heavy favourite to boost those figures to 14 and 107. Another title run in Paris would deliver him a men’s record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles...
Tennisausopen.com

Expert picks: Who will reign at Roland Garros?

As tennis fans, few things get us more excited than discussing the storylines and predicting the champions as a major tournament draws near. And ahead of Roland Garros, we did just that, bringing together a panel of experts to offer their thoughts on the upcoming action in Paris. Our panel.
Tennisdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Medvedev posts maiden win at Roland Garros

PARIS — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):. At his fifth attempt, Daniil Medvedev has finally won a match at Roland Garros. The second-seeded Russian, who lost in the first round on each of his four previous appearances on the Parisian red clay, claimed a maiden win at the Grand Slam event by defeating Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.
Sportsscoopcube.com

Roland-Garros: Hugo Gaston rejected the obstacle

The main player of Stade Toulousain, sensation of the last edition of the Paris Grand Slam, lost to Richard Gasquet in the first round this Tuesday 1st June. The “Roland-Garros 2020” page is closed. She put a lot of pressure on her young shoulders. Now he must be strong and...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

Rafael Nadal Should be Seeded #2 at Roland Garros

Tournament organizers made a mistake in seeding 13-time champion Rafael Nadal #3 at this year’s French Open. While world #2 Danil Medvedev holds a ranking ahead of Nadal, he does not deserve his placement as the #2 seed. The Rulebooks. A subtle change of wording may have led to this...
Tennisatptour.com

Struff Upsets Rublev In Roland Garros Opener

Jan-Lennard Struff recorded his first Top 10 win at a Grand Slam on Tuesday by upsetting seventh-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6(6), 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 over three hours and 46 minutes in the Roland Garros first round. "It was definitely a very, very tough match," said Struff. "I played Andrey...