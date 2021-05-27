Anhelina Kalinina moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

– Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatik are the title holders and the main favorites for the iteration, while Novak Djokovic and Ashley Barty are rivals on the throne. Old black Roger Federer and Serena Williams try to roar past. To drive Rafa and Nole also the recent experience at Internazionale in Rome and as usual, in addition to the quirky Medvedev, alternatives can be found in the usual Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev and Berrettini. This year, however, there is a small group waiting to explode definitively and be awarded in fabulous form: Scoreboard allows, watch out for Rudd, Senor or Karatsev. Among the women, Barty and Switk are the best players like Sabalenka, Kvitova, Pliskova or Svitolina. Osaka, Kenin and Andreescu arrived at a rather bad time. Maria Scary or Corey Goff potential surprises. However, the weirdness this year is in the men’s draw: The Big Three are all on the same side, at the top. So the dream did not end: Djokovic and Nadal could meet only in the semifinals.