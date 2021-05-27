Road to Recovery (R2R) “begins today; incorporates as speaker Hiltrud Werner, member of the Volkswagen Group Board of Directors for integrity and legal matters
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), a world leader in critical event management (CEM), has announced that Hiltrud Werner, member of the Volkswagen Group Board of Directors for Integrity and Legal Affairs, will speak today at its virtual congress edition Spring 2021 of COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R), which will take place on May 26 and 27, and will discuss compliance and risk management in a post-pandemic world.www.explica.co